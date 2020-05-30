RS Prasad launches National Portal for Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi, May 30 (ANI): Union Electronics & Information Technology (IT) Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad launched the National Portal for Artificial Intelligence (AI) http://ai.gov.in in the national capital on May 30. The portal is jointly developed by Ministry of Electronics and IT and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The portal will be one stop portal for AI related developments in India. Minister of State for Electronics & IT Sanjay Dhotre was also present at the event.