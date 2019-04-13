RS Prasad hits at Rahul Gandhi for encouraging Badruddin Ajmal over abusive remarks on PM Modi

Patna (Bihar), Apr 13 (ANI): While speaking to ANI, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad hit at All India United Democratic Front Assam Dhubri (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prasad said, "Who is Badruddin Ajmal to throw PM Modi out of this country? What is his status? People who help intruders are now commenting on country's favourite Prime Minister. They have learnt all this from Rahul Gandhi. They are speaking only abusive languages. Fight in elections and then, win or lose. Modi ji will become Prime Minister again and we know the opposition's irritation. But the way Rahul Gandhi speaks false and abusive language against PM Modi every day and other people are learning it from them."