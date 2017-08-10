RS bids farewell to Vice President Ansari; he renders an Urdu couplet

the Rajya Sabha bid farewell to Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House Hamid Ansari. Coming from an illustrious family, Ansari, himself had a checkered career. He has served as India’s ambassador to several countries, was India’s Permanent Representative to the UN and also vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. Hamid Ansari served as the 12th Vice-President of India since August 11, 2007. He is the first person to be re-elected as Indian Vice-President after Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in 1957.