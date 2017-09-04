Rs 90 lakh looted from a Jharkhand bank

Ranchi, Sep 4 (IANS) Armed criminals looted Rs 90 lakh from a bank in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Monday, police said.

According to police, a gang of eight unidentified criminals barged into United Bank of India (UBI) branch at the Azad roundabout in Deoghar, and took cash from the bank's cash chest at gunpoint.

The criminals also looted cash from customers and also took away the CCTV footage when they fled.

The bank had opened on Monday after two-day holiday.

Police have launched operation to arrest the criminals.

In another incident, criminals looted Rs 3 lakh from a petrol pump from Chattarapur of Palamu district.

