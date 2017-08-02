Rs 50 crore for India-Bangladesh border management

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Modi government has allocated Rs 50 crore for the India-Bangladesh border management, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

"The budget allocation is Rs 50 crore each for floodlight work and road work along the India-Bangladesh border for 2017-18," Rijiju said in a written reply.

He said Rs 7.97 crore on border roads and Rs 6.06 crore on border floodlights had been incurred. A total of 1,181 border outposts are held along the India-Bangladesh border.

He said 3,004 km of the India-Bangladesh border had been covered by physical barriers and the balance would be covered by day and night patrolling, high-tech surveillance, hand held thermal imagers and improvised methods.

--IANS

