Rs 5 lakh cash award for shuttler Srikanth

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 5 lakh for Kidambi Srikanth, who won the men's singles title at the Denmark Open Superseries Premier in Odense on Sunday.

Srikanth defeated Lee Hyun II of South Korea 21-10, 21-5 to clinch his maiden Danish title and continued his phenomenal run in 2017 to become the only player other than Lin Dan to achieve the feat of winning three Superseries titles in a calendar year.

Earlier, he had claimed the Indonesia Open and the Australia Open titles.

"We are very proud of what Srikanth has achieved in the Danish Open. Our boys are on a roll and I can only see them winning more laurels for the country," BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Srikanth said: "I am very happy with the way I played all through the week. I feel a lot more relaxed and confident on the court and am looking forward to the upcoming Superseries too."

