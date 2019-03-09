Rs 190 cr passenger complex at Kartarpur Corridor approved

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) The Home Ministry has approved the plan for a "state of the art" passenger terminal building complex at Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, sources said here on Saturday.

The Rs 190-crore complex will have all the necessary amenities to facilitate pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib in the Narowal district of Pakistan.

The development follows the Union cabinet's decision in November 2018 to develop the Kartarpur Corridor, from Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district to the international border.

Around 50 acres of land has been identified for the purpose and will be developed in two phases.

"The phase one will be developed over 15 acres. The land acquisition for this has already been started," said an official. The complex will have a fully air-conditioned building with 21,650 square metre built-up area in the first phase.

The Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which is mandated to build and operate integrated check-posts along the land borders of the country, has been entrusted with the project. It has been directed to complete the project on a fast track-basis, before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, founder of Sikhism, in November 2019.

"The design and quality parameters have been prepared keeping in view aspirations and religious sentiments of Guru Nanak's followers," the official said. The design has been inspired by the symbol 'Khanda', which represents values of oneness and humanity.

"The disabled-friendly building will display murals and photographs representing rich Indian cultural values and have an eye soothing landscaping. It will have immigration and customs clearance facilities to process around 5,000 pilgrims a day," said the official.

The complex will have open areas for kiosks, cloakrooms and adequate parking space. The passage up to the zero point on the international border will be covered.

In addition, a 300-feet National Monumental Flag will be hoisted at the international border.

The phase-II will cover development of a viewer gallery, a hospital, accommodation for pilgrims and expanded amenities.

