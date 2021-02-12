



12 Feb 2021: Rs. 1,000cr raised for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in one month

Last month, a massive campaign was launched to raise funds for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and till now, over Rs. 1,000 crore has been collected, a member of the trust revealed on Thursday.

Champat Rai, the Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, told PTI that people from all communities have generously donated for the temple's construction.

Here are more details.

Details: Nearly 1.5 lakh activists are collecting money for temple

At least 1.5 lakh activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are involved with the campaign, Rai said. Of them, 37 have been given the task to deposit the donation into bank accounts.

He then revealed that over Rs. 1,000 crore has been deposited into accounts in three nationalized banks — State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and the Bank of Baroda.

Donations: President Kovind donated Rs. 5 lakh, Chouhan Rs. 1 lakh

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had donated Rs. 5,00,100 in his personal capacity.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also donated Rs. 1 lakh for the cause.

"One brick from my family shall also be placed in the construction of Lord Ram's Temple. This is not a Ram Temple, really this is a national temple, (sic)" Chouhan had tweeted at the time.