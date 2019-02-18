RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale demands one seat after BJP, Shiv Sena seat sharing pact

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India RPI (A) Ramdas Athawale demanded one seat for the Lok Sabha after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena declared 25-23 seat sharing pact for all the Lok Sabha seats on Monday in presence of BJP president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. "There has been no deliberation upon seat distribution to RPI (A). It might create unhappiness among Dalit community. I had asked for one seat", said Athawale. "If we don't get even 1 seat, votes of Dalits in Maharashtra for BJP-Shiv Sena will be affected", he added.