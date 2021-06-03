Royaloak Furniture Wins Global Recognition from International Furniture Industry

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) The International Furniture Leadership Awards jointly with the International Interior Design presented the award ceremony for 2020-2021. The Recognitions and awards include top furniture brands and companies from all over the world. Owing to the ongoing pandemic circumstances, the award and recognition ceremony of FLA International was scheduled to be held through a virtual conference. The event was held on the 29th of April, 2021. The programme was attended by top companies and brands from all over the world. This award and recognition programme serves as the most honourable award function for furniture brands and interior designing companies across the globe. The jury members identify the ultimate excellence and contribution of the brand company to the furniture industry and economy and determine the winners.

The ceremony was attended by the international judging panel by the heads of Apex regional and national organizations. After critical judgement by the judge panel team, Royaloak was announced as winner of the FLA International Brand Excellence Award. As the sole winner from India, Royaloak kept up its endeavour to provide premium quality furniture products throughout India with the best materials for crafting excellent furniture.

As one of the leading furniture brands in India, Royaloak Furniture is recognized all over the country. It has 96 showrooms across India and has opened new showroom in Noida, Gurugram, Meera Road Mumbai & Sarjpura Road in Bangalore. The Founder of Royaloak Furniture, Mr. Vijay Subramaniam stated that “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious brand excellence award from FLA International. Our vision is to emerge as a global leader in the furniture industry and create vast opportunities for our employees and business partners. It is our sole endeavour to bring excellence in furniture designs, elevate the lifestyle of customers by providing products at unbeatable prices. We always strive to create unique items with best quality materials. We will make the most use of our skill to improve lifestyle as well as culture with unique furnishings. I would like to thank my employees, business partners, and customers who helped to achieve.” About Awards The award programme is held every year with a view to honour the excellence of top brands. The International Furniture Leadership Awards (FLA) combined with International Interior Design Awards is held to give recognition to organizations and brands that have left remarkable footprints recently and have shown effective leadership in the global industry. The two awards are organized by the FurnitureAndFurnishing.com media. It is the largest business to business furniture export-import media channel. The main aim of this programme is to enhance the brand value of the awardees by setting benchmarks and building role models in the global furniture industry.

Story continues

The two programs set forward to making opportunities before furniture retailers, traders, manufacturers, industry sectors, interior designers, materials and different service providers. All the awardees are recognized as top contenders and brands from all over the globe.

Royaloak’s Brief on Winning FLA Brand Excellence Award With a view to creating the best furniture pieces for the preferred lifestyle in India, Royaloak has come up with a broad spectrum of quality furniture for living, bedroom, dining, home decor, office, and outdoor furniture within a competitive price range. All products are designed catering to the needs of customers. Most of the furniture are ergonomically designed to provide maximum comfort. Factors such as unique value added services, efficient shopping experience, and product quality have impacted the outcomes of the brand.

Among the global leaders in the furniture industry, Royaloak has potentially established itself as the top furniture brand in India. The main objective of the company lies in administering superior quality products to customers with warranty. With the forte of holding distinct types of furniture with different style mixes and finishes, it introduces new product launches at regular intervals. The renowned Indian furniture brand has a huge portfolio of furniture ranging from living room furniture, sofa sets, recliners, beds, entertainment units, to premium outdoor furniture and so forth.

About Royaloak India With more than 2 million happy customers, Royaloak is one of the pioneers in the modern furniture retail industry. The furniture range comprises several indigenous and international design collections of furniture. Among the international collections, it includes American, Turkish, Vietnam, German, Emperor, Malaysian, and Italian furniture collections.

Emerging as the global leader in the international furniture industry, it aims at elevating customer’s lifestyles with superior quality and affordable furniture. The brand started its journey in 2000 in Bangalore to reach the massive empire of the furniture marketplace and as India’s best furniture retailer with international recognition. During the past year, it has emerged as the top competent furniture retailer brand in India that has changed the lifestyle of many customers with an exclusive range of furniture.

The significance of the brand’s success stories lies in the core values that it considers to be the heart of the retailing business. Trust and assurance, improvement and innovation, combined with a sustainable approach and customer-first policy are the keys to the business prospects. With a complete assortment of furniture products, Royaloak has become the fast-paced growing furniture brand in India.

Image: Royaloak Furniture Wins Global Recognition.

PWR PWR