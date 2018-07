Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut added Bollywood glamour to bespoke couture ensembles of designers Tarun Tahiliani and Anju Modi respectively on the opening night of the India Couture Week (ICW) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kangana closed the show for Anju Modi with an effortless and confident walk across the ramp in a jewel-tone, Victorian era inspired ensemble from the line 'A Maiden's Prayer'.