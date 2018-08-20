Rowing: India's quadruple sculls team, Dushyant in finals

Jakarta, Aug 20 (IANS) India's quadruple sculls team and Dushyant entered the finals in rowing competitions of the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.

Dushyant topped Heat 1 of the men's lightweight single sculls with a timing of 7:43.08 minutes to make it to the final.

In the men's lightweight double sculls, India's team of Sawarn Singh, Om Prakash, Sukhmeet Singh and Dattu Bhokanal completed the Heat 1 in the top spot with a timing of 6:15.18 to enter the final.

India's Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh finished second in Heat 1 of the men's lightweight doubles sculls with a timing of 6:57.75 minutes to go the repechage round. The Indian pair was third in overall standings.

India's women's four team of Sanjukta Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Singh was fourth in Heat 1 with a timing of 7:57.33 minutes to qualify for the repechage round. India was seventh in the overall standings.

