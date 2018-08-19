Rowers Sayali-Pooja, Sawarn-Prakash, Malkeet-Gurinder in finals

Jakarta, Aug 19 (IANS) India's rowers Sayali Shelake and Pooja Rajendra, Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh and Malkeet Singh and Gurinder Singh qualified for the finals in different events at the 18th Asian Games here on Sunday.

Prakash and Sawarn topped the heat 2 in the men's double sculls event in 7:10.26 minutes, while Dattu Bhokanal was second in the heat 1 of the men's single sculls competition in 8:09.21 minutes to head into the repechage round. Olympian Dattu was fourth in the overall standings.

In the women's doubles sculls, Sayali and Pooja finished sixth in Heat 1 with a timing of 8:50.48 minutes. They were sixth in the overall standings.

In the men's pair event, Malkeet and Gurinder finished third in Heat 1 with a timing of 7:37.20 minutes. The Indian pair was third in the overall standings.

India made it to the repechage round in the men's lightweight four competition. The Indian team, comprising Bhopal Singh, Jagbir Singh, Tejash Hanamant Shinde and Pranay Ganesh Naukarkar, finished second in Heat 2 in 7:19.47 minutes.

India was fourth in the overall standings in the event, with China and Indonesia having made it to the final by winning the two heats.

