Row Erupts After Exam Paper of Popular Chennai School Terms Protesting Farmers as 'Violent Maniacs'

A popular CBSE school in Chennai landed in controversy after a question paper termed the farmers who protested against the farm laws during the Republic Day tractor rally as "miscreants" and "violent maniacs."

The phrase was used in a politically charged question in a Class 10 exam paper and was framed in ‘letter to an editor’ format, as part of the English Language and Literature paper in the second revision exams held at DAV Boys school, News Minute reported on Friday.

The exam was held on February 11.

Part of Section B in the exam paper, the question read: “The diabolical violence that broke out in the national capital on Republic Day filled the hearts of the citizens with condemnation and abhorrence after the farm law protesters went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking police personnel in broad daylight. Write a letter to the Editor of a daily newspaper in your city, condemning such terrible, violent acts of miscreants who fail to realise that country comes before personal needs and gains. Destroying public property, disgracing the national flag, and attacking police personnel are few of the various illegal offences committed, that can never be justified for any reason whatsoever.”

The question further asked students to “suggest a few measures to thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation.”

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers on January 26 to press their demand of repealing three new farm laws.

Farmers, atop tractors, on motorcycles and some on horses, broke barricades to enter the city at least two hours before they were supposed to start the tractor march at noon sanctioned by authorities. Steel and concrete barriers were broken and trailer trucks overturned as pitched battles broke out in several parts of the city.

Thirty-seven farmer leaders, including Darshan Pal and Yogendra Yadav, were booked in an FIR in connection with the violence.