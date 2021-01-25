Routes, Traffic Advisory: All You Should Know about Tractor Rally

Farmers protesting against the new contentious farm laws have, after significant back-and-forth with the police, received permission from the Delhi Police to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day, reported NDTV.

The Delhi Police has reportedly said that the farmers can enter Delhi for a few kilometres and then exit at ‘designation spots’. Three routes have reportedly been assigned to farmers to carry out their tractor rally.

According to PTI, farmers' tractor rally is slated to begin amid tight security after the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.



Further, NDTV quoted Delhi Police as saying: "Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade.”

What Are the Three Routes?

The three routes emanate from the three borders where the protesting farmers have been camping for two cold months, and circle back to those borders.

According to what Special CP (Intelligence) Dependra Pathak told The Indian Express, the routes are as follows:

ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM SINGHU BORDER

The total distance farmers on this route can cover is approximately 62 km.

Protesting farmers will pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjawala, Bawana, Auchandi Border and KMP Expressway.

Return to Singhu border

ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM TIKRI

The total distance farmers on this route can cover is approximately 64 km.

Protesting farmers will pass through Nangloi, Najafgarh, Jharoda and KMP Expressway.

Return to Tikri.

ROUTE FOR FARMERS FROM GHAZIPUR BORDER

The total distance farmers on this route can cover is approximately 46 km.

Protesting farmers will pass through the 56-foot road, Apsara border, Hapur road and reach KGP Expressway (Eastern Peripheral Expressway).

Return to Ghazipur border

BKU Ugrahan Not Happy With the Routes

One of the farmer organisations, BKU Ugrahan has expressed unhappiness with the routes assigned.

According to The Indian Express, Shingara Singh, vice-president of BKU Ugrahan said:

" “The route plan from Tikri border does not suit every organisation… The suggested route says the tractor march should move from Tikri to Nangloi but we cannot reach Nangloi as pandals of other organisations come in our way… We will be meeting police authorities of Delhi, UP and Haryana on Monday at 8.30 am.” "Traffic Advisory

According to Hindustan Times (HT), Haryana authorities have issued a travel advisory, ahead of the tractor rally, cautioning against unnecessary travel towards Delhi ‘over the next couple of days’.

Further HT reported, disruptions in vehicular movement on the National Highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during 25-27 January are said to be expected.

HT also quoted Haryana Police as saying: “Traffic on KMP-KGP Expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates.”

Keeping in mind the traditional Republic Day parade and celebrations in the capital, organised by the Government of India, the Delhi Police on Sunday, according to ANI, issued a traffic advisory.

"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux, along with respective routes,” the Delhi Police had said.

Other Details

Farmers have also made their own security arrangements. Further, unions have issued instructions to all protesting farmers, which include that they should pack 24-hours worth ration and water, and make arrangements for protection from cold in case they are stuck in traffic jams.



They have also, among other things, advised all farmers to ignore rumours and have said: “If you want to check something or verify something, then have a look on the Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha to verify the truth.”

"“Through this parade we have to tell the country and the world about our plight… Our victory lies in the parade being taken out in a very peaceful manner… Our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this county.”" - Farmer Unions, in their instructions

(With inputs from The Indian Express, HT, NDTV and ANI.)

