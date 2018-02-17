All-rounder Rumeli named in Indian women's T20I squad

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Rumeli Dhar made her comeback into the Indian women's cricket team after six years as she was on Saturday named as replacement for injured veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami for the remaining three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) against South Africa away.

Jhulan had suffered an injury to her heel ahead of the first T20I. On Friday, India registered a nine-wicket win in the second match and now lead the T20I series 2-0.

Rumeli, 34, played her last match for India in the One-Day International (ODI)series against Australia in March 2012.

She has represented India in 78 ODIs, 15 T20Is and four Tests.

The squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar.

--IANS

pur/