Round-the-world yacht race starts in Liverpool

Liverpool, Aug 21 (IANS) Tens of thousands of people lined the waterfront in the seaport city of Liverpool to watch the start of one of the greatest sea adventures.

The Round-the-World clipper race on Sunday saw the 12 competing yachts head off into the Irish Sea on the first leg of an exciting race that will return to the city in a year's time to reach the finishing line, Xinhua news agency reported.

Only a handful of the crew members are professional sailors, with most of those on board amateur boating people or complete novices.

It is the only global sea race in the world to allow inexperienced sailors to take part.

For newcomers to the ocean waves there was a sense of nerves and excitement as each of the 12.2-metre long sailing vessels raced off as the sound of a pyrotechnic canon gun signalled the start.

The race will finish in Liverpool next July after an incredible journey spanning over 75,000 km during which the yachts will cover six oceans.

