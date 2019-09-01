All round mismanagement of Modi govt responsible for worrisome economy: Manmohan Singh

Commenting on India's economic slowdown former prime minister Manmohan Singh said, "The state of economy today is deeply worrying. The last quarter's GDP growth rate of 5% signals that were in midst of a prolonged slowdown. India has potential to grow at a much faster rate but all round mismanagement by Modi government has resulted in this slowdown. It is particularly distressing that the manufacturing sector's growth is tottering at 0.6%. This makes it very clear that our economy has not yet recovered from the man-made blunders of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST."