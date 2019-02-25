All-round India tame England women to clinch series

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) India rode on an all-round effort to thrash England by 7 wickets in the second match of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Women's Championship and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI rubber at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing a below-par 162, India broke little sweat with opener Smriti Mandhana (63) leading the charge in the company of skipper Mithali Raj (47 not out) and Punam Raut (32) to reach the target comfortably.

Despite the early loss of Jemimah Rodrigues for a 10-ball duck, Smriti steadied the ship stitching together a 73-run partnership with Punam to lay a solid foundation for the Indian chase.

Just when things were going India's way, Punam departed but Smriti went on to bring up her 15th ODI half-century and in the company of Mithali carried the hosts near the finish line.

Earlier, the Indian pace duo of Shikha Pandey (4/18) and Jhulan Goswami (4/30) ripped through the English line-up to bundle them out for a paltry 161 in 43.3 overs.

After being reduced to 14/3, Natalie Sciver (85) stabilised the innings by raising a brief 30-run fourth wicket stand with Tammy Beaumont (20) before combining with Lauren Winfield (28) to form the biggest partnership of the innings (49 runs).

But the departure of Winfield reduced England to 93/5 and with the Indian bowlers sticking to a disciplined line, the tourists started falling like nine pins before being skittled out for a meagre score.

Brief scores: England 161 (Natalie Sciver 85; Shikha Pandey 4/18, Jhulan Goswami 4/30) lost to India 162/3 (Smriti Mandhana 63, Mithali Raj 47 not out; Anya Shrubsole 2/23) by 7 wickets.

