Round 8 of Kisan-Govt talks today; Donald Trump acknowledges Joe Biden's victory | Top News

1. Round 8 of Kisan-Govt talks

The Centre will be holding round eight of dialogue with the agitated farmers as they intensify stir with tractor rally. The Government is also adamant and has said that they will not repeal the 3 farm laws.

2. The Second vaccine dry run underway

Ahead of COVID vaccine rollout, the government holds major vaccine dry run across the country. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews the progress at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai.

3. Budaun main accused nabbed

After a 5-day manhunt, the main accused priest finally nabbed in the Budaun gang-rape and murder case.

4. Bird Flu widens ambit in India

The bird flu scare has gripped Jammu and Kashmir as well. Poultry imports have now been banned after over 100 birds were found dead. Centre asks states to be ready for any kind of eventuality.

5. NSO data: GDP may contract by 7.7%

National statistical office releases first advance estimate of GDP; the report says, 'Economyexpected to contract by 7.7% in 2021, ravaged by the impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown.'

6. JEE-Advanced test on July 3rd

The JEE-Advanced exam will be held on the 3rd of July, the 75% eligibility criteria have been scrapped. IIT Kharagpur to organize competitive exams.

7. Trump acknowledges Biden's victory

After chaos in the USA and amid suspension of Donald Trump's social media account, outgoing US President acknowledges Joe Biden's victory.

8. Elon Musk is the world's richest man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk crosses Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest man. He has surged over the past year mark and this marks the fastest rise to the top of the rich list in history.