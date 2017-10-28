Rossi tops third practice for Malaysia MotoGP

Sepang (Malaysia), Oct 28 (IANS) Italian rider Valentino Rossi topped the third practice session for the Malaysian MotoGP in a surprising turnaround for the final practice before qualifying.

Rossi, who stood 12th in Friday's practice, clocked the best time in practice this year on Saturday, reports Efe.

Seven different riders led for short periods during practice, including the Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who had topped the practice on Friday.

All riders changed tires and tried different strategies in the session, with championship leader Marc Marquez recording a good time on his Honda and apparently focusing on getting a feel for the track.

Marquez, who finished ninth in practice, used it to test his hard rear tire.

Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati considerably improved his performance, and finished fifth behind teammate and title contender Dovizioso.

Behind Rossi, Johann Zarco, Dani Pedrosa, Dovizioso, Lorenzo, Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, Andrea Iannone, Marquez and Maverick Viñales made up the top 10 of the third and final practice, setting up an interesting battle for qualifying later in the day.

