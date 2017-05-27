Rossi Discharged From Hospital After Motorcross Accident

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was discharged from hospital in Rimini on Friday after a motocross accident while training, his Yamaha team said.

The fall, in Mondavio in eastern Italy, came little more than a week before his home grand prix at Mugello on June 4.

The 38-year-old, a nine-times world champion, had been admitted on Thursday with the team saying earlier he had spent a quiet night and felt less pain in his chest and abdomen on Friday morning.

"The pain is the result of slight liver and kidney lesions that have not evolved into further complications," a team statement said.

Rossi is currently third in a championship he led before crashing at Le Mans in France last weekend.