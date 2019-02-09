Rose import in Nepal from India surges for Valentine's Week

Valentine's Day is around the corner and demand for red roses has risen significantly in Nepal. Rose from India has gained popularity for its quality among youth in Nepal. According to Floriculture Association Nepal (FAN), about 160,000 stems of roses would be imported for 2019's Valentine's Day from India. Last year, Nepal imported rose worth Nepalese Rs 12.8 Million. This year import is expected to be even higher worth Nepalese Rs 15 Million.