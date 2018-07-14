Root's unbeaten ton takes England to 322/7 vs India

London, July 14 (IANS) Joe Root spearheaded a strong batting effort with an unbeaten century to help England post 322/7 against India in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series at Lord's here on Saturday.

Although a discilpined Indian bowling attack jolted the hosts at regular intervals, Root kept England sailing as he was involved in a couple of valuable partnerships with Eoin Morgan and David Willey, both of whom posted half-centuries.

Root, who brought up the 12th century of his career, remained unbeaten on 113 runs off 116 balls which included eight boundaries and a six.

Opting to bat first, openers Jason Roy (40) and Jonny Bairstow (38) started cautiously as England crossed the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Last match's hero Kuldeep Yadav drew first for India as he broke the 69-run opening stand in the 11th over.

The wrist spinner sent back Bairstow before dismissing his partner - Roy in the 15th over, leaving England at 86/2.

He finished up with figures of 3/68 runs while Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya scalped a wicket each.

Root and Morgan stablised the England innings in middle overs with a 103-run partnership for the third wicket.

Morgan produced a steady innings, scoring 53 runs off 51 deliveries as England inched towards the 200-run mark.

Once again, it was Kuldeep who gave the third blow to the hosts, sending back the England skipper in the 31st over, with the scorecard reading 189/3.

Morgan's knock was laced with four boundaries and a six.

Ben Stokes's (5) stay at the crease was short lived as Hardik Pandya struck to scalp the all-rounder's wicket while Umesh and Chahal too, joined the party, dismissing Jos Buttler (4), Moeen Ali (13) respectively.

Despite losing three wickets with the addition of another 50 runs, Root kept England's scorecard ticking as he forged a 83-run partnership with David Willey.

Willey produced a quickfire innings, smashing 50 runs off 31 balls before being stumped in the final ball of England's innings.

Brief scores: England 322/7 (Joe Root 113 not out, Eoin Morgan 53, David Willey 50; Kuldeep Yadav 3/68)

