'He Was Rooted to Ground': PM Modi & Prez Kovind Pay Tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh After Demise

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, under whose stewardship of the rural development ministry the ambitious NREGA was launched by the Manmohan Singh government, died at AIIMS in the national capital where he was admitted for treatment of post-COVID complications. After his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind expressed their condolences.

"Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," Modi said.

President Kovind said in a tweet - "The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family and followers."

Singh, a socialist stalwart, was 74, and his survived by two sons and a daughter. He had fallen critically ill on Friday night and was put on ventilator in the ICU.

Singh became breathless and developed other complications before breathing his last at 11 am, Kedar Yadav, a close associate of Singh told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)