Roosevelt House gets a room inspired by Indian motifs

United States Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster attended the unveiling ceremony of the iconic blue room at Roosevelt House. The official residence of the US ambassador to India gets a room inspired by Indian motifs. The Blue Room is a fusion of the culture of United States and Indian art. While talking to ANI about the inspiration, Kenneth Juster said, "This is really inspired by the desire of previous ambassador and myself to have Roosevelt House represent an intersection of American and Indian culture. We have a photographic exhibition that shows the history of India-America relationship".