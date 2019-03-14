Roopa Ganguly hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his promise of 33% job reservation for women

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly hits out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his promise of 33% job reservation for women. She said, "They are quite capable of giving false promises. I would like to ask Rahul Gandhi, how many candidates they had given for Karnataka elections in last 5 elections." She further said, "Why Rahul Gandhi thinks today women of India actually looking for reservation? Let's not make these things political unnecessarily. Don't give false promises unnecessarily. Reservation should not be an issue, when there are deserving people in the country. " She also said, "It is not like BJP is not going to give reservation but as a woman, I would not like if someone gives me post, work or position." While addressing students of Stella Maris College on Wednesday in Chennai, Rahul said if Congress wins in upcoming elections, they will give 33% job reservation to women.