Rooney's decision to leave United understandable: Mourinho

Manchester, Aug 26 (IANS) Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Wayne Rooney left the club for Everton as he wanted to play again for his boyhood team and be closer to his family.

"He told me the night before, and I am nobody to tell him I agree or don't agree, do it or don't do it. I just listen to his reasons and I understand his reasons.

"He does it for Everton, for his family, so I have no complaints," Mourinho was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Friday.

Rooney is England and and United's all-time top scorer. For Everton, the 31-year-old has found the back of the net twice in two games forcing national team manager Gareth Southgate to recall him into the squad for the World Cup qualifiers. But Rooney decided to call it a day.

"I just realise like many other people when he retires how many matches he played, how many goals he scored, and what he represents for the football in this country.

"Many congratulations for his career with the Three Lions," Mourinho added.

