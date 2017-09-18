Rooney Pleads Guilty to Drink Driving; Gets Two Year Ban

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was Monday banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was Monday banned from driving for two years and ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Rooney was charged after being stopped by police while driving a black Volkswagen Beetle at 2:00 am on September 1. The car belonged to a woman he had met in a bar.

The Everton striker, 31, made no comment as he was confronted by a media scrum outside Stockport Magistrates' Court in the northwest of England.

Wearing a blue suit with his hands in his pockets, he walked into the court building accompanied by a small entourage.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together. The couple are expecting their fourth child.

Rooney was given a warm welcome at Old Trafford on his return to former club Manchester United on Sunday but it ended in disappointment with a 4-0 defeat for Everton.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said earlier this month the matter would be dealt with "internally".

Rooney made a successful start to his second Everton spell following his return to the club from United, scoring on his first two Premier League appearances.

His form moved England manager Gareth Southgate to offer him an international recall, but he decided to call time on his England career.

Everton are currently 18th in the Premier League after three successive defeats.