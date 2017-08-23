Rooney deserves England call-up, feels Everton teammate Keane

London, Aug 23 (IANS) After Wayne Rooney found the back of the net in the second game consecutively since joining Everton from Manchester United, his teammate Michael Keane feels the striker deserves a recall to the England football squad.

"You see it more so than ever. He wants to do really well for this club. He wants to help us win something. Until that happens he won't be resting," Keane was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Tuesday.

"He has been fantastic since day one. He is a leader in the dressing room, he has worked really hard on his fitness and it is showing in the games."

Rooney is England's record goal scorer and on Monday night netted his 200th English Premier League goal. Only Alan Shearer has reached the landmark before.

"Obviously (it's) two goals in two games now and hopefully it will be a lot more. He has shown his quality as well as his leadership skills.

"Personally I think he deserves it the way he has been playing but that is up to the manager. There are a lot of good strikers who have been scoring goals so it is his decision," he added.

The 24-year-old is also hoping for a personal call-up as well.

"I think we both have a good chance. There are a lot of good centre-halves out there at the minute. I am not taking anything for granted but hopefully I will be under consideration," he said.

