Rooney charged with driving under the influence

London, Sep 1 (IANS) Former England football team captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, local police announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old Everton striker had been temporarily detained earlier on, after the police stopped a Volkswagen Beetle he was driving while impaired in the upscale Wilmslow area, reports Efe.

"Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow," police said in a statement.

"The man was arrested shortly after 2.00 am today, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow," the statement added.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit," it continued.

The former Manchester United star had spent Thursday night in a bar with professional cricket player Jack McIver, with whom he posed for a picture, local media reported.

Rooney, who was released on bail, is set to appear before a court in Stockport on September 18, according to the police.

The incident occurred a few days after Rooney announced he was retiring from international football.

--IANS

pur/dg