Rooney becomes second to score 200 Premier League goals

Manchester [UK], August 22 (ANI): Everton striker Wayne Rooney has become just the second player to net 200 goals in the Premier League with his strike against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. The former Manchester United captain gave Everton the lead in the 35th minute against Pep Guardiola's side on Monday to Alan Shearer as a double centurion, reports goal.com. However, the match ended 1-1 with Raheem Sterling scoring the equalizer in the dying moments of the game, thus saving a point for 10-man Manchester City. The 31-year-old striker has now scored 200 goals in the division, while Shearer remains the man to beat with 260 for Blackburn and Newcastle United during his career. "It's been lonely in this Premier League 200 club. Welcome and congratulations Wayne Rooney," Shearer wrote on Twitter while congratulating Rooney.

Rooney, who scored his first top-flight goal as a 16-year-old in October 2002, hit the double century in his 462nd league match. Behind Rooney is Andy Cole, with 187 goals, while Frank Lampard comes in fourth having scored an impressive 177 times from midfield. (ANI)