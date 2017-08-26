Ronda Rousey marriage with Travis Browne: Date, venue, all the details

UFC superstar Ronda Rousey is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Travis Browne after months of speculation, UFC President Dana White has revealed the big news.

White, despite getting invited to Ronda's big day, will however have no option but to skip the event as the wedding coincides with the multi-million dollar boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding," White revealed at 'The Rich Eisen Show' on Friday. "And she's in a good place; she's really happy, and she hasn't announced her [UFC] retirement or anything like that. She's focusing on this wedding."

Key facts about Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne's relationship

Ronda and Travis started dating in 2015.

They announced their engagement on April 20 2017.

Travis proposed Ronda under a waterfall in New Zealand.

Ronda, one of the greatest female fighters ever in the history of mixed martial arts, suffered mega knockout blows in her career after two successive defeats in the UFC in two years. The 30-year-old lost the UFC women's bantamweight championship to Holly Holm in 2015 and then failed to win the title back against Amanda Nunes in 2016.

These events pushed Ronda to complete isolation and it sparked major speculations that her UFC career was over. More recently, it has been claimed that she would be joining the WWE.

Who is Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne?

Born: July 17 1982 in Hawaii, United States of America

UFC debut: UFC 120 (October 2010)

Weight division: Heavyweight (255 pounds)

MMA record: 18-6-1

UFC titles held: None

Ex-wife: Jenna Renee Webb (divorced February 2016)

Ronda and Travis marriage details

Date: August 26

Where: Hawaii

