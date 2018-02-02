Ronan understood gender discrepancies in Hollywood at 12

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) "Ladybird" star Saoirse Ronan says she got to know how women were treated in Hollywood when she was 12.

Saoirse spoke about gender discrepancies in show business in an interview with New York Times, reports pagesix.com.

"I've always known, from the age of 12, that I was being asked different questions by interviewers than men," Ronan said.

The 23-year-old, who made her red carpet debut at a young age while starring in the 2007 film "Atonement", recalled being asked superficial questions like, "Who's your celebrity crush?" and "Are you putting on all the dresses?"

"That always infuriated me," she added.

Her role in Greta Gerwig's "Ladybird" scored her the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy on a night when all attention was focused on women's equality in the workplace fuelled by the Time's Up and #MeToo movements.

On Gerwig, Ronan said: "A lot of women think a job like director, which is so authoritative, is one where a woman can only succeed so much. It's only watching Greta that's changed my perspective on what I might achieve. And I've always thought of myself as a confident person."

Ronan has secured her third Oscar nomination this year with a nod for Best Actress for her role in "Ladybird".

The Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for the second consecutive year, will be held on March 4 here. It will air live in India on March 5 on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD.

