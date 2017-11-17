Ronaldo wants seven Ballon d'Or awards

Madrid, Nov 17 (IANS) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has said he wants to win seven Ballon d'Or awards before retiring.

The 32-years-old already has four Ballon d'Or awards to his name in the senior career-span of 15 years.

However, the Real Madrid forward, who recently became father to his fourth child said he wants three more.

"I want seven children and the same number of Ballon d'Or (awards)," the Portuguese was quoted as saying by goal.com on Thursday.

"That means that I do not intend to stop there. As long as I play, I will win all I can win. My dream is the fifth Ballon d'Or, and next year there will be another one to go," Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo also asserted that Real Madrid are not afraid to take on French football giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and are aiming to finish on top of the table.

"I'm not afraid of PSG, we're the defending champions two years in a row, we have to respect that, we would prefer to finish first in the group, but the important thing is first of all qualification," Ronaldo said.

