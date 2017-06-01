Ronaldo unfazed by tax evasion claims

Cardiff, June 1 (IANS) Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is not fretting over allegations that he defrauded the Spanish tax authorities of 15 million ($16.8 million), the star player has said.

"I am very relaxed about it ... the truth is (I am) very, very relaxed. I know that these things can be resolved with the best decisions. So I am good. I can say from the depth of my heart, looking straight into the camera," Ronaldo, who will look to guide Real to a record Champions League win over Juventus on Saturday, was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Wednesday.

"When you do things well you can go to bed feeling relaxed. And I sleep well always, always. So I am good, and only thinking about the Champions League final," he added.

No team has ever retained the elusive trophy and if defending champions Real do beat Juventus, they will become the first team to do so.

Speaking on El Chiringuito TV, Ronaldo said his only focus was Saturday's Champions League final. Ronaldo though refused to blame the media.

"I would not say badly treated, I would not put them all in the same bag. When they say things without knowing the truth, things that are not true, that annoys me. I could spend my whole life denying things," he said.

Ronaldo, according to Spanish prosecutors, should face charges for avoiding the payment of taxes due on image rights income between 2011 and 2014.

The union head at the tax authority claims the former Manchester United player could face jail time for deliberate evasion.

