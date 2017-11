Madrid, Nov 13 (IANS) Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says team-mate and star forward Cristiano Ronaldo is more selfish than him but he enjoys playing with the Portuguese international.

"(Ronaldo) is more selfish than me, but that's normal," the French international was quoted saying by Spanish website Marca.

"We get along well, I like to play with him. In the end, his selfishness doesn't bother me, it is good for the team," Benzema, 29, added.

--IANS

sam/