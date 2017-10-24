Ronaldo says rivalry with Messi 'has just begun'

London [U.K.], October 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has said his rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi has just begun.

He made this comment after winning Best Fifa award, when reporters asked whether his rivalry with Messi was over.

"It is not finished yet. It has only just begun," Ronaldo was quoted by express.co.uk, as saying to the reporters.

He further added, "I don't compete with Leo; he is a player who I am with in the same era. He won five times and I have won five times too as the best individual player in the world, so it is what it is."

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese professional footballer, who plays as a forward for Spanish club Real Madrid and the Portugal national team.

Lionel Andres "Leo" Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona and the Argentina national team.

Ronaldo has won the best player award of the 2016/2017 season. Ronaldo has netted 50 goals for both club and country this calendar year, compared to Messi's 44.

Notably, Ronaldo has beaten Lionel Messi and Neymar to win the trophy, for the second year running, according to ESPN.

Ronaldo, as well as Barcelona star Messi and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, were named on an initial 24-man list of nominees for the award in August, before the trio was included in the final shortlist last month.

The award ceremony also honoured Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane with 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach' trophy. (ANI)