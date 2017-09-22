Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar final nominees for Best FIFA Men's Player

London, Sep 22 (IANS) FIFA on Friday announced the final nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards, including Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's star Lionel Messi and his former teammate Neymar for the Men's Player honour.

Real Madrid and Portugal all-time top scorer Ronaldo is the favourite to win the award's second edition, as he helped his team to win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League crown, reports Efe.

Messi was on the list once again, after leading Barcelona to win the Spanish Cup, alongside Neymar, who left the Catalonian side to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer market.

The announcement was made at an event in London, where the awards ceremony was to be held on October 23.

Three champion coaches are competing for the Best FIFA Men's Coach: Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to win their 12th Champions League and another La Liga title, Massimiliano Allegri, who steered Juventus to clinch the Serie A title and into the Champions League final, and Antonio Conte, after Chelsea won the English Premier League EPL) title.

For the best goalkeeper award, veteran Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) was competing with Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich).

