Ronaldo, Messi lead 30-man Ballon d'or list

Paris [France], Oct 10 (ANI): Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi have been selected among the 30-man shortlisted players for this year's Ballon d'or award.

There are a total of seven Real Madrid players in the list following their second consecutive Champions League victory last season.

As a result, forwards Karim Benzema and Isco, defenders Sergio Ramos and Marcelo, and midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also among nominees for the prestigious gong.

Neymar has also been named for the honour following a superb year that saw Brazilian star impress for both his national team and Barcelona, before his world-record summer transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, who scored 37 goals in all competitions for his side last season, has also been picked in the elite list while Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has also got a node after scoring 43 times in 37 appearances for the club to help them qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea are the other Premier League representatives present in the list.

Ronaldo is among frontrunners to retain his crown, which would see the Portugal star pull level with Messi in winning it five times.

The full list is as follows:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Milan), Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City), David de Gea (Man Utd), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Edin Dzeko (Roma), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Isco (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Neymar (PSG), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).(ANI)