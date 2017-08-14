Ronaldo handed five-match ban after shoving referee

London [UK], August 15 (ANI): Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed over with a five-match ban following his red card in Monday night's Supercopa first-leg victory over Barcelona.

Ronaldo reacted angrily to being dismissed during the second half of a 3-1 victory for Real, pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea as he left the field.

"On the first account, Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo will be suspended for one game after receiving two yellow cards, the first for taking off his jersey while celebrating his goal and the second for simulation. The club have also been fined €350 and the player €800," Guardian quoted a statement from the RFEF as saying.

"On the second account, Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for another four games for infraction of article 96 of the disciplinary code, with a €1,400 fine for the club and a €3,005 fine for the player," the statement added.

Ronaldo, who came off the bench, scored the third goal of the visitors at Camp Nou but earned a second yellow card for going to ground in the penalty area two minutes later, having earlier been booked for taking his shirt off in celebration. (ANI)