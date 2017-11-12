Ronaldo better than Messi: Fernando Alonso

Sao Paulo (Brazil), Nov 12 (IANS) Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso said Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Argentine international Lionel Messi.

"I was born to be a Real Madrid fan," the 36-year-old was quoted as saying by Spanish website Marca.

"For me, Cristiano is better than Messi. Of course, Messi is an incredible talent but as a Real Madrid fan, I'm only interested in Los Blancos players," Alonso added.

The Spaniard also said he likes to watch football in his free time and is a big fan of Real Madrid defenders Marcelo and Casemiro.

"I still love football a lot and try to play it sometimes too but above all, I most enjoy watching on TV," the McLaren-Honda driver said.

"As I said, I'm a big fan of Real Madrid and really like Marcelo and Casemiro, two great Brazilians who play for the club," Alonso added.

Alonso, who has 97 podium finishes to his name, said Brazil are favourites for him to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. "Brazil and Spain are the best teams."

