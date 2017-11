Madrid, Nov 13 (IANS) Portuguese international football star Cristiano Ronaldo became the father of his fourth child after girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to a girl here.

The 2017 FIFA Player of the Year named her newly-born daughter Alana Martina. The child is Ronaldo's fourth after a son and later twins via a surrogate mother.

"Alana Martina is born! Both Georgina and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy," Ronaldo tweeted on Sunday.

