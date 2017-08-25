Ronaldo beats Messi, Buffon to claim 'Best Player in Europe' award

Nyon [Switzerland], August 25 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo, on Thursday, won the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award for the third time in four years.

He beat Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to the award.

Ronaldo, 32, scooped the award after helping his side to the Champions League glory in 2016-17, scoring 12 goals in the competition.

A stellar campaign from the Real Madrid star saw him score 42 goals across all competitions as Madrid added La Liga title to their defence of their Champions League crown.

Ronaldo had previously won the award in 2014 and 2016.

The draw for this season's Champions League group stage was made as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United learned their fate. (ANI)