Ronaldo is from another planet: Zidane

Madrid [Spain], Sept 8 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that he is from another planet and that he is world's best.

Although Zidane lauded several player of his club, he paid special emphasis on the Portuguese star.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2016-17 campaign, scoring 42 goals across all competitions as Madrid added La Liga title to the defence of their Champions League crown.

"Ramos is the leader, Cristiano is from another planet and Benzema is pure talent," goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

The French manager had also managed Ronaldo's playing time last season, with the Portugal star making just 29 league appearances for the club- which is fewest since his first Madrid campaign in 2009-10.

And Zidane applauded the striker for understanding, saying that it was easy to persuade him.

"He's a very intelligent guy and he knows himself. Cristiano pushes his team-mates on. He's the best," Zidane insisted.

Last month, Ronaldo had won the `UEFA Best Player in Europe Award` for the third time in four years.

He defeated Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon to bag the award. Ronaldo had previously won the award in 2014 and 2016.(ANI)