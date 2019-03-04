Romeo, Akbar, Walter trailer: John Abraham looks promising as a patriotic spy

The makers have finally treated the audience with the trailer of John Abrahm's 'Romeo, Akbar, Walter' and it seems like a promising action-packed thriller. Sharing the trailer on his twitter handle, John wrote, "His dharma was to protect his nation against all evils and enemies. Here's presenting the trailer of 'Romeo, Akbar, Walter'. In cinemas on 5th april. The trailer features John in a ripped and tough avatar, and looks every bit a fighter warrior, ready to serve his country against all odds. Jackie Shroff comes as a pleasant surprise in the trailer. His character recruits John's character and makes him undergo a rigorous training for a special mission, which according to the trailer "could change the course of history of India". During the video, John's character can be seen sporting a number of different looks, apparently as part of his secret mission. Apart from John and Jackie, the film also features Sikander Kher, Mouni Roy, Alka Amin in pivotal roles and is scheduled to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.