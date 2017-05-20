Rome Master: Yung Jan Chan-Martina Hingis defeat Sania Mirza-Yaroslava Shvedova in semifinal

India’s ace Tennis player Sania Mirza and her women’s doubles partner Yaroslava Shvedova are knocked out of the ATP Rome Masters at the USD 3,076,495 semifinal after suffering 6-3, 7-6 defeat to Yung-Jan Chan and Martina Hingis in Rome, Italy.

Earlier, Sania and Yaroslava, third-seeded duo, registered a convincing 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani in a one-sided quarterfinal clash that lasted only one hour and eight minutes.

For the new team of Mirza and Shvedova, who joined forces only last week, failed to cope with the tough challenge.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles clash, Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas suffered a major blow as they knocked out of the tournament after going down against the fourth seeded pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

After going down in the first set, the Indian- Uruguayan duo bounced in the second before slumping to a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-2), 10-12 defeat to Herbert and Mahut in their last eight encounters.

Last month, Bopanna and Cueves swept aside the Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez to clinch Monte Carlo Masters title.

In another tournament at the BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux Challenger Indian pair, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan got better of second seeds Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky, 6-2, 6-3. The Indo-American duo was crowned the men’s doubles championship at the Tallahassee Challenger in April.

In another tournament at the BNP Paribas Primrose Bordeaux Challenger Indian pair, Purav Raja and Divij Sharan got better of second seeds Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky, 6-2, 6-3. The Indo-American duo was crowned the men’s doubles championship at the Tallahassee Challenger in April.