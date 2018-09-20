Romania siding with India on major issues: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is on his last leg of three-nation European tour, said that Romania and India are supporting each other on larger issues. "Romania is siding with India on issues like fighting terrorism, supporting India in getting a seat at United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and completion of negations of India with European Union", said Vice President Naidu while addressing Chamber of Commerce and Industry Prahova in Romania's Ploiesti.