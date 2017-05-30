AS Roma part ways with coach Spalletti

Rome, May 30 (IANS) AS Roma on Tuesday announced that head coach Luciano Spalletti has decided not to renew the contract with the capital football giants who qualified for the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League by finishing second in the Serie A.

"AS Roma has parted company with coach Luciano Spalletti. The process to appoint a new coach is now underway," Roma said in a statement.

Spalletti joined Roma for a second time as coach in January 2016, having won two Coppa Italia and one Supercoppa during his first stint in the capital between 2005 and 2009.

Roma President Jim Pallotta commented: "We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Luciano Spalletti for all of his hard work and the significant contribution he has made to the club since his return.

"Under his stewardship this season, the team has won more Serie A points and scored more goals than any side in Roma's history. We wish Luciano all the best for the future," he added.

"This club is on a constant path of growth and that will continue with the appointment of a new coach who shares our values and philosophy and who will continue to help us take AS Roma forward."

Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin Strootman on Monday signed a new contract that will keep him at Roma until the summer of 2022.

The Dutchman, who made 45 appearances in all competitions for Roma during the 2016-17 campaign, has signed a five-year contract extension with the club.

"This extension is special for me," Strootman said. "I really want to win something here, and I will do everything I can to achieve that. Everyone at the club was behind me during my injury, and that is another reason I am delighted to stay."

Since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2013, Strootman has gone on to make 86 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

In 2014 he suffered a serious knee injury, with subsequent complications ensuring he missed large parts of the next two years.

Since returning to action he has once more become a regular for the Netherlands, winning 32 caps to date after also being part of the country's squad for the European Championship in 2012.

