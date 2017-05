Rome, May 29 (IANS) Capital football giants Roma announced that left-back Emerson Palmieri underwent left knee surgery on Monday morning.

The 23-year-old suffered an injury to the knee during Roma's 3-2 win over Genoa in the final match of the Serie A season.

"Emerson underwent arthroscopic surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," Roma posted on their website.

"The surgery went as planned and the defender will now begin a rehabilitation programme."

